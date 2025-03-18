Apartment fire in College Park displaces several families

COLLEGE PARK, GA — Several families have been displaced after a fire tore through an apartment complex in College Park overnight.

Firefighters arrived at the Somerset Apartments on Almand Drive to find heavy flames and smoke already engulfing the building. Part of the roof also collapsed due to the fire’s intensity. Despite the damage, no serious injuries have been reported.

The fire affected approximately 16 units, forcing multiple residents out of their homes. The American Red Cross is assisting displaced families with immediate needs.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.