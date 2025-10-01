Apalachee High School teacher relieved of duties after threat reported

BARROW COUNTY, GA — An Apalachee High School teacher has been relieved of all duties following a reported threat toward a student in class.

In a letter to families, the school principal said the matter has been referred to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.

The letter did not provide details about the nature of the threat but emphasized that the school takes all reports seriously and will not tolerate threatening behavior or statements.

The incident comes weeks after Apalachee High marked the one-year anniversary of a deadly shooting that claimed four lives at the school.