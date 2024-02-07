Another area dognapping prompted SWAT situation in SW Atlanta

ATLANTA - A man was killed and his dog was stolen around 8 p.m Monday in the area of Mitchell Street Southwest and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Northwest, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The APD says 44-year-old Samuel Harris, known as “JR,” was targeted and robbed by a group of individuals. During the robbery, Harris was fatally shot and his dog, Tequila, was stolen.

A SWAT search of the area on Tuesday morning didn’t provide any clues.

Police are asking the public for their help in finding those responsible.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit directly at (404) 546-4235. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.





©2024 Cox Media Group