Annual Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign begins Thursday

Law enforcement officers want drivers to know they’ll have zero tolerance this Fourth of July weekend for drivers who get behind the wheel and break the law.

Maurice Raines, Deputy Director in the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety says officers want everyone to have a safe holiday weekend.

He encourages drivers to slow down, not drive distracted or impaired, and wear your seatbelt.

Raines adds that over half of the fatal crashes across the state involve drivers who were not wearing their seatbelts.