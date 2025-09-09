Anheuser-Busch to invest $9.2M in Cartersville brewery

CARTERSVILLE, GA — Anheuser-Busch is making a big new investment in its Cartersville plant in Georgia.

The $9.2M will be used to upgrade equipment needed to produce Michelob Ultra, which is the top-selling beer in the southeast and the fast-growing beer brand in America.

It is part of the company’s $300M brewing futures initiative that focuses on creating and sustaining US-based manufacturing jobs.

Brendan Whitworth, CEO, Anheuser-Busch, said: “Our latest investment in Cartersville enables us to produce more of our iconic brands like Michelob ULTRA, the #1 fastest growing beer brand in the U.S. Consistently investing in our people, breweries and communities allows us to drive local economic growth where we live and work while providing more American-made products to our customers and consumers.”

The brewery produces 48 different products, including Michelob Ultra for Anheuser-Busch, which also owns Busch Light, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois and Cutwater Spirits.

The Cartersville facility opened in 1993.