Ambulance involved in crash on busy Gwinnett road that left another driver with ‘serious injuries’

Ambulance involved in crash in Gwinnett County (WSB-TV)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police say they are investigating a crash with “serious injuries” involving an ambulance.

Officers say the crash happened on Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Jimmy Carter Blvd. and Quails Lake Village Lane.

They say no paramedics in the ambulance were injured. The driver of the other car was taken to a hospital. There’s no word on that person’s condition.

There is no word on what led to the crash.

Police have not commented on if the ambulance was in the process of taking a patient to the hospital.

There is no word on if anyone will face charges.

