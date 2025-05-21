Amazon Zoox robotaxi service to expand to Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta has become a hot market for testing autonomous vehicle tech.

Now Amazon’s Zoox robotaxi service is expanding the testing of its self driving technology after deploying a small number of test vehicles downtown, using safety drivers.

Full autonomous testing starts this summer.

This week, Google’s Waymo opens service for a limited number of passengers in partnership with Uber.

Later this summer, Lyft plans to launch a driverless ride hailing service with May mobility in Atlanta.

Bloomberg’s Gina Cervetti contributed to this story.