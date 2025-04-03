Amazon joins bidding war for TikTok as U.S. ban deadline looms

With just two days remaining before a potential U.S. ban on TikTok, Amazon has reportedly entered the race to acquire the social media giant’s U.S. operations. The e-commerce powerhouse joins a growing list of interested buyers, including tech company Oracle and the founder of adult content platform OnlyFans.

The move marks Amazon’s most serious push yet into the social media space, an area the company has long sought to enter in order to expand product visibility and boost online sales.

TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, has until Saturday to sell its U.S. division or risk being banned nationwide over national security and data privacy concerns.

“ByteDance does not share user information with the Chinese government,” the company said in a statement, repeating prior assertions of data independence.

President Trump, who initiated earlier efforts to limit TikTok’s operations in the U.S., has hinted that he may be open to extending the deadline if a sale appears close but incomplete.

As the deadline approaches, the future of one of the world’s most popular social media platforms remains uncertain. Industry analysts say any buyer will need to navigate not just financial and technical hurdles, but also the political pressures that have made TikTok’s U.S. presence a point of contention in U.S.-China relations.

More updates are expected as Saturday’s deadline nears.