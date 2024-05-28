Alpharetta road closed for investigation into crash that killed 3 teens

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police shut down part of a busy Alpharetta road for a few hours Tuesday morning to investigate a crash that killed three teenagers and injured two others.

The crash happened two weeks ago on Westside Parkway. UGA freshmen Sriya Avasarala and Anvi Sharma, and Alpharetta High School senior Aryan Joshi died in the crash.

Alpharetta police shut down Westside Parkway on the northbound side between Maxwell Road and Hembree Road from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The southbound lanes remained open.

Police said the initial investigation suggests speed was a factor in the crash. Police believe the driver lost control and the vehicle flipped and landed upside-down in the tree line.

Authorities shut down the northbound lanes to reconstruct the crash site.

“Due to the location of this accident, where the vehicle was in the tree line and under the canopy of trees, additional ground scanning methods are being used to achieve the most accurate investigation,” the department told Channel 2 Action News.

