Alpharetta residents may see trash collection delays as sanitation workers strike

ALPHARETTA, GA — Some Alpharetta residents may experience delays in trash pickup this week as sanitation workers employed by Republic Services have gone on strike.

Members of Teamsters Local 728 began picketing, joining fellow union members striking in other parts of the country. Union spokesman Colin McCullough says the workers are demanding better compensation and working conditions.

“These local unions are all looking for the same thing, a fair contract with decent wages,” McCullough said. “This is a very difficult job. We are not asking for anything unrealistic; we’re just asking for fair wages.”

Republic Services acknowledged the strike may cause delays in service and apologized for any inconvenience to customers. The City of Alpharetta says it is working closely with the company to better understand the situation and support more consistent service for residents.

In the meantime, city officials are asking residents to continue placing their trash bins at the curb on their normal pickup days. If trash is not collected on time, no enforcement action will be taken for full bins left at the curb.