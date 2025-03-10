Alpharetta preschool closes after teacher’s arrest for child abuse

ALPHARETTA, GA — An Alpharetta preschool has permanently shut its doors after a teacher was arrested last year for allegedly molesting a dozen children under her care. The preschool, Kids R Kids on Webb Bridge Road, voluntarily decided to close following the denial of its license renewal by state officials.

Tulsi Patel, the teacher in question, had only been employed at the preschool for two weeks before her arrest. Patel, who bonded out of jail in January, now faces 15 charges, including child molestation and battery. The charges stem from allegations that she abused several children during her brief tenure at the facility.

Attorney John Bay represents four families whose children were allegedly abused by Patel. “I’m glad that this is not going to happen to another child in that facility,” Bay said, emphasizing the importance of the preschool’s closure.

While Kids R Kids issued a statement claiming it took all necessary steps to prevent the tragedy and promptly reported the incident, Bay disputes this. He argues that it was a parent, not the school, who discovered the abuse. “She was a new employee left alone to prey on these children,” Bay stated. He further expressed concern that employees who failed to supervise Patel adequately could land jobs at other daycares, potentially leaving parents unaware of the risks.

As the legal case unfolds, Bay has found some aspects of Patel’s defense particularly troubling. “One thing I thought was interesting was in a response by Tulsi Patel, she seems to indicate that the children were somewhat at fault as well, and I thought that was pretty insulting,” he remarked.

WSB’S Veronica Waters contributed to this story