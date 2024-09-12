Alpharetta police looking for person of interest related to shooting, believed to ride motorcycle

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta Police Department is searching for a person of interest after a shooting from Wednesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the area of Highway 9 and Milton Avenue.

Officers were called to respond to a report of shots fired, and when they got to the scene, they found a gunshot victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Police haven’t commented on the victim’s condition.

Police said initial details from the investigation indicate the incident started as an argument between two people, whose relationship is unknown.

Now, police are looking for a person they say may be involved.

The person of interest is described as riding a black sports-style motorcycle, wearing a black jacket with patches on the left sleeve and left breast, wearing black pants and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information that can help identify the person of interest is asked to contact Detective Lawrence at 678-297-6338.



