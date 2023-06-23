Local

All lanes of I-285 at I-85 shut down near Atlanta airport

By Bradley Smith

overturned tractor trailer I-285 Atlanta

An overturned tractor-trailer has shut down all lanes of Interstate 285 at Interstate 85 near the Atlanta airport.

The crash happened past Washington Road exit just before I-85 around 4 a.m. This will affect the westside Perimeter, and anyone trying to travel to I-285 southbound to Camp Creek Parkway to get to the airport.

There is also another overturned tractor-trailer, this one in DeKalb County.

It happened around 5:15 this morning. The tractor-trailer is on its side and is blocking the ramp from I-285 southbound to I-20 eastbound.

There’s no estimated time of how long it will take to clear the crash. Crews are on the scene for both accidents.


