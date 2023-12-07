Sulfuric acid spill shuts down all lanes of I-285 in Atlanta, sends 2 to hospital

All lanes of Interstate 285 northbound are closed at Langford Parkway after 200 gallons of sulfuric acid spilled on the road.

Multiple fire trucks from Atlanta Fire Rescue have responded.

Two HERO employees were taken to the hospital for exposure to the caustic chemical.

Triple Team Traffic’s Doug Turnbull advises drivers to use Interstate 75 and 85 as an alternate route.

Atlanta Fulton-County Emergency Management Agency said the closure will be “long in duration” until the spill can be cleaned up.

It’s unclear where the acid was being stored or how the spill happened.

The closure has caused traffic to back up for miles.

Stay with 95.5 WSB Radio for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group