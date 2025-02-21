Local

Criminal case dismissed against north GA mom whose son walked alone to store

By WSB Radio News Staff
Brittany Patterson arrest Body camera video shows the moments that deputies showed up at Brittany Patterson’s door.
FANNIN COUNTY, GA — The criminal case against a Mineral Bluff mother whose son took a walk alone has been dropped.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Brittany Patterson made national headlines last year due to her controversial arrest for “reckless conduct” after a passerby called the Fannin County sheriff’s office to report seeing Patterson’s son, who was almost 11 at at the time, walking alone. 

Brittany Patterson was at a pediatrician’s office attending to another one of her children, who was sick. She didn’t know her 10-year-old son had strolled a mile to the Dollar General Store.

On October 30, deputies were told by a witness that they saw a young boy walking down the road and into the Dollar General. According to authorities, when the witness asked the boy if he was OK, he said “yes.” She asked if he needed help, he said “no.”

Fannin County deputies later arrested her at home in front of her kids.

Since being booked into jail and posting bond, Patterson had been waiting for the DA’s office to either prosecute the case against her, which held a max sentencing of up to $1,000 in fines and one year in jail, or dismiss it.

