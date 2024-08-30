Alabama man arrested 24 years after GA woman found stabbed to death, tied up in her home

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest in the 24-year-old cold-case murder of a pharmacist.

Julie Ann McDonald was found stabbed to death in her home in Walker County on June 11, 2000. She had been restrained and a checkbook was stolen from her home.

Investigators believe she had been dead for several days before her body was discovered.

McDonald worked at a pharmacist at a hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Authorities announced Thursday that they arrested Clerance D. George, 63, of Birmingham, Alabama on murder charges after reexamining the case.

Investigators said they believe McDonald and George knew each other before she was killed.

George is in jail in Alabama and will be extradited back to Georgia.