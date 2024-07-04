AJC Peachtree Road Race ends early with black flag alert issued for dangerous heat

ATLANTA — Keeping the dangerous heat conditions in mind, runners at the 2024 AJC Peachtree Road Race should be aware of the event alert system.

The color code system is based on the conditions of the course.

The 10K started under yellow flag conditions, but officials upgraded it to a red flag alert just after 10 a.m. Around 10:35 a.m., the rest of the race was officially canceled with a black flag alert issued.

What do the different the alerts mean?

Code Green means a low alert level and conditions are good.

means a low alert level and conditions are good. Code Yellow is a moderate alert level and conditions are starting to get worse.

is a moderate alert level and conditions are starting to get worse. Code Red is a high alert level and that the conditions could get dangerous.

is a high alert level and that the conditions could get dangerous. Code Black means that conditions are extreme and the race would be canceled.

WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards says a heat advisory will go into effect at 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Edwards says heat index values will hit up to 109 degrees today in some areas under the advisory.