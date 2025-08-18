Local

Air Canada strike grounds flights through Monday, including at Hartsfield-Jackson

By WSB Radio News Staff
Airport flight status board
ATLANTA — Air Canada passengers are facing another day of flight cancellations as a strike by the airline’s flight attendants stretches into Monday. The walkout, which began Saturday, has already disrupted thousands of travel plans, including all Air Canada departures from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport over the weekend.

The airline has suspended operations until at least Monday afternoon as roughly 10,000 flight attendants continue to defy a government back-to-work order.

“We’re not willing to accept binding arbitration being ordered and rammed down our throat,” said Wes Lesosky, president of the union representing the striking workers.

Despite the government’s efforts to mandate their return, the union says workers will not resume duties until they are guaranteed protection from disciplinary action tied to their participation.

“We will not return to work until members are free from unwarranted discipline resulting from this strike,” Lesosky added. “Participation in a legal strike is not a criminal offense.”

This is a developing story.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story

