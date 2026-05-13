Aerobic exercise among the best ways to significantly lower blood pressure, study finds

ATLANTA — A new study that was published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found what type of exercise is one of the most beneficial for lowering blood pressure.

The study found aerobic training is one of the best forms of exercise for significantly lowering blood pressure over a 24-hour period.

Researchers said both aerobic exercise and high-intensity interval training showed an immediate positive impact on blood pressure levels.

The study examined several forms of aerobic activity, including brisk walking, running, cycling, yoga, pilates and recreational sports.

Health experts say regular physical activity can help improve heart health and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Researchers added that consistent exercise, combined with healthy lifestyle habits, may help people better manage blood pressure over time.