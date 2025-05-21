Local

Advocates link school safety to mental health at state symposium

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA — Student mental health and school safety are deeply interconnected, according to advocates who gathered at this year’s Rosalynn Carter Symposium on Mental Health Policy.

Leaders in the field say expanding access to in-school mental health resources is key to both improving student outcomes and maintaining safe learning environments.

Dimple Desai, a senior policy analyst with Voices for Georgia’s Children, highlighted the state’s APEX Program, which places therapists directly in schools.

“The model is really embedding and integrating a therapist in the school system,” Desai said. “It’s an opportunity to provide support for all students.”

The APEX Program currently operates in more than 800 Georgia schools. Desai says continued expansion and a focus on prevention are key to long-term student success.

“It’s important for kids to have good mental health and wellness, for academic success and for success later in life,” she added.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story

