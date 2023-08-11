Local

Additional tickets made available for Beyonce this weekend. Here’s how you can get some

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

ATLANTA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium announced Friday morning that limited tickets for the Beyoncé Renaissance Tour have been released.

According to stadium officials, the tour released a limited number of “Listening Only” tickets for Friday’s show.

Listening Only tickets are located behind the stage with no view of the stage or screens.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster for $226.

The singer and songwriter Beyoncé will have shows in Atlanta on Friday, Saturday and Monday, with the concerts scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Stadium officials added that due to the extremely high demand for the tour, there will be no ticket upgrade options for any of the concerts this weekend.

Beyoncé released “Renaissance,” her seventh album, in July of 2022. Her last tour was “On the Run II” in 2018, featuring her husband, Jay-Z.

Gates for the concert will open at 6 p.m.


©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!