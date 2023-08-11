Additional tickets made available for Beyonce this weekend. Here’s how you can get some

ATLANTA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium announced Friday morning that limited tickets for the Beyoncé Renaissance Tour have been released.

According to stadium officials, the tour released a limited number of “Listening Only” tickets for Friday’s show.

Listening Only tickets are located behind the stage with no view of the stage or screens.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster for $226.

The singer and songwriter Beyoncé will have shows in Atlanta on Friday, Saturday and Monday, with the concerts scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Stadium officials added that due to the extremely high demand for the tour, there will be no ticket upgrade options for any of the concerts this weekend.

Beyoncé released “Renaissance,” her seventh album, in July of 2022. Her last tour was “On the Run II” in 2018, featuring her husband, Jay-Z.

Gates for the concert will open at 6 p.m.





