Additional charges filed in Suwanee drive-by shooting

SUWANEE – Suwanee police has leveled more charges related to a drive-by shooting that occurred last month.

Christian Marcus Ware Lessington, 23, has been charged with multiple felonies including murder following the shooting, according to a media release issued on Tuesday.

The incident happened On Nov. 22 at approximately 2:30 a.m.. That’s when officers from the Suwanee and Duluth Police Departments responded to reports of shots fired at a residence located at 3807 Baxley Village Trail.

Police say the investigation revealed the incident was a targeted drive-by shooting. Nicole Winds Clemons, 45, who was inside the residence, was struck by gunfire. She was transported to Northside Hospital Gwinnett by Gwinnett EMS, where she later died.

Lessington was apprehended near the scene and taken into custody.

Lessington’s charges include Felony Murder, three counts of Aggravated Assault, two counts of Criminal Damage to Property as well as felony weapons and drug charges.

Police also stress that the case remains an active investigation conducted by the Suwanee Police Department.



