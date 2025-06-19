Activists to protest again Saturday after DeKalb immigration rally turns violent

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Organizers behind last weekend’s immigration protest in DeKalb County are speaking out, calling for the release of demonstrators arrested during the event and pushing back against how the protest was characterized.

“We are not terrorists. We are teachers, parents, workers, neighbors, standing up for our families and our communities,” said a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, one of the groups involved in the protest.

The June 14 protest turned violent after authorities say some demonstrators refused police orders to leave the street and disperse. Officers responded with tear gas and made nearly 30 arrests.

Despite the arrests, organizers say they’re not backing down.

“We demand the immediate release of everyone arrested on June 14 and the dropping of all charges. We demand that Georgia become a sanctuary state,” said the activist.

The group is now planning another demonstration this Saturday in Lawrenceville, reaffirming their commitment to continue protesting what they describe as unjust immigration enforcement policies.

Police have not yet commented on preparations or response plans for the upcoming protest.