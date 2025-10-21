ACG Capsules to invest $200 million in Atlanta facility, create hundreds of jobs

ATLANTA — A company that makes hard-shell capsules for pharmaceutical companies announced a $200 million investment that will bring a new facility and hundreds of new jobs to Atlanta.

ACG says it will create more than 200 new jobs at its state-of-the-art facility.

“Atlanta is the right location to execute at scale,” said Selwyn Noronha, CEO, ACG Capsules. “Georgia and the City of Atlanta offer a pro-business environment, a strong talent pipeline, world-class connectivity, and reliable infrastructure.

ACG cites the city and state’s pro-business environment, talent pipeline, connectivity, and infrastructure for its decision to expand here.

“ACG has served North America for over 25 years. This facility strengthens our ties with customers across the region—bringing us closer to them, enabling faster lead times, higher-quality service, and a more resilient, de-risked supply chain," said Karan Singh, Managing Director, ACG.

While ACG’s North American headquarters are in New Jersey, the operations at the Atlanta facility are expected to begin in early 2027, officials say.