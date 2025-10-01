Abortion rates decline for first time since Roe v. Wade overturn

ATLANTA — Abortion rates in the U.S. have fallen for the first time since the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Numbers from the Guttmacher Institute show a 5 percent drop in clinician-provided abortions during the first half of this year compared to the same time last year. The study also found the number of patients traveling across state lines for abortions declined by 8 percent.

According to the findings, abortion numbers decreased in 22 states that do not have total bans in place.

In Georgia, abortion policies currently in effect include a ban at six weeks and later, a mandatory 24-hour waiting period after counseling, and restrictions on state Medicaid coverage, which is prohibited except in very limited circumstances.