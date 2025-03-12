Local

AAA new poll discourages against driving while under the influence of marijuana

ATLANTA, GA — While it remains neutral on the legal status of marijuana, the AAA presents new poll data discouraging the use of pot while driving.

AAA says it strongly opposes people driving under the influence of marijuana, saying its effects can profoundly compromise a person’s ability to safely control a vehicle.

The auto club conducted various new surveys concerning cannabis users. One of them finds 38% of users would trust messaging about pot use and safe driving from cannabis companies and industry groups.

The other poll shows more than half of them use pot an hour or less before driving, and, nearly half believe they drive either the same or better when they use marijuana.

