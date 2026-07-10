911 hang-up call leads deputies to shooting that killed metro Atlanta man

MITCHELL COUNTY, GA — A 911 hang-up call led deputies to a shooting that killed a 23-year-old metro Atlanta man and injured another man on Wednesday evening in Mitchell County.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Mitchell County 911 received a hang-up call from the area of School Street around 6:30 p.m.

Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area, but GBI officials say they were initially unable to locate anyone.

Around 6:53 p.m., deputies responded after two people arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

GBI officials say Ronald Hyson of McDonough died at the hospital. The other man’s identity and condition are unknown.

Hyson’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy will be conducted, officials said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at 478-374-6988.