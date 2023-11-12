9 people involved in mass overdose outside Gwinnett County bar

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police confirmed they are investigating a number of possible overdoses that happened outside a bar.

Officers got a call around 7:45 p.m. Thursday to respond to 1228 Rockbridge Road.

When police arrived, officers said they found Gwinnett County Fire Department treating nine people. A Channel 2 Action News viewer shared a photo of the scene where multiple police cars were in the parking lot.

The department said it appeared the nine people had overdosed, but did not say on what substance. Six people didn’t want to be taken to the hospital, but three others were transported to the hospital. Police did not give an update on those patients’ conditions.

Regan talked to drug addiction counselor Jordan Hussey who said fentanyl kills tens of thousands of people every year.

‘This is a reflection of what we have been trying to tell people all along,” Hussey said. “The illicit substances you’re purchasing are not safe. They have fentanyl in them.”

Hussey said fentanyl has been found in marijuana, methamphetamines and cocaine.

“These substances in and of themselves, they don’t typically kill someone,” Hussey said. “Especially for first or second use or recreational use.”

