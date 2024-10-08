Local

8-year-old GA boy accidentally shoots himself in the leg

By WSBTV

ROBERTA, Ga. — A Georgia boy is hospitalized after police said he accidentally shot himself in the leg.

On Sunday, at 5:19 p.m., Roberta police were called to a home on Leamon Gibson Road.

When they arrived, they found an 8-year-old boy who had accidentally shot himself in the lower left leg, with a handgun.

He was taken to the children’s hospital in Macon.

The Roberta Police Department and Crawford County Georgia Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS) are investigating the case.

Neither the child’s identity nor his current condition was released.

