8-year-old boy found dead in Clarkston swimming pool

By Ashley Simmons
Bisebwa Mwimule (DeKalb County Police Department)
DEKALB COUNTY, GA — An 8-year-old boy was found dead Thursday in a neighborhood swimming pool in Clarkston, according to DeKalb County police.

Investigators say the child had been reported missing earlier in the morning. Hours later, officers discovered his body in a pool along North Indian Creek Drive near Church Street.

It is not yet clear how long the boy had been in the water. The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating to determine the cause of death.

The incident remains under investigation.

