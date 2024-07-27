Local

8 people sent to hospital following late-night crash that shut down I-85

By WSBTV.com News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a multi-vehicle wreck that shut down part of Interstate 85 late Friday night into Saturday morning.

The wreck happened just after 11 p.m. in the interstate’s southbound lanes at Shallowford Road.

DeKalb County police say a total of eight people were sent to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said two vehicles that were stalled in the HOV lane were also hit in the wreck.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.

