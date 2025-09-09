8 hospitalized, 12 families displaced after fire at northwest Atlanta apartments

ATLANTA — Several people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out overnight at the Magnolia Park Apartments in Vine City.

Firefighters say seven residents were trapped on second and third-floor balconies, forced to escape outside because heavy smoke and flames blocked stairway exits. Crews used ladder trucks to rescue them safely.

A total of eight people, four adults and four children, were transported to the hospital, most for smoke inhalation. One adult also suffered minor burns. Officials say 12 families are now displaced, and the American Red Cross is assisting them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story