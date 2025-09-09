Local

8 hospitalized, 12 families displaced after fire at northwest Atlanta apartments

By WSB Radio News Staff
Firefighters rescue multiple victims from Atlanta apartment fire on Magnolia Way NW
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Several people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out overnight at the Magnolia Park Apartments in Vine City.

Firefighters say seven residents were trapped on second and third-floor balconies, forced to escape outside because heavy smoke and flames blocked stairway exits. Crews used ladder trucks to rescue them safely.

A total of eight people, four adults and four children, were transported to the hospital, most for smoke inhalation. One adult also suffered minor burns. Officials say 12 families are now displaced, and the American Red Cross is assisting them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!