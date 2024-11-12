78-year-old Peachtree City man swindled out of nearly $500K in fraud case

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Detectives in Peachtree City are working on a fraud case that left a man with a loss close to half a million dollars.

According to Peachtree City police, a 78-year-old spent $32,900 on gift cards in three weeks.

Police said the victim also sent wire transfers and did a home equity line of credit for $150,000.

The total loss is estimated at close to half a million dollars, officials said.

A photo shared by Peachtree City police shows endless receipts and gift cards.

“There is nothing funny about fraud,” the Peachtree City Police Department said.

The department’s Auxiliary Police Force offers senior citizens training to with these types of crimes. To coordinate training for your group, click here.

The FBI said scammers targeting elder citizens may attempt one or more of the following types of schemes:

Romance: Criminals pose as interested romantic partners on social media or dating websites to capitalize on their elderly victims’ desire to find companions.

Tech support: Criminals pose as technology support representatives and offer to fix non-existent computer issues. The scammers gain remote access to victims’ devices and sensitive information.

Grandparent: A confidence scam where criminals pose as a relative—usually a child or grandchild—claiming to be in immediate financial need.

Government impersonation: Criminals pose as government employees and threaten to arrest or prosecute victims unless they agree to provide funds or other payments.

Sweepstakes/charity/lottery: Criminals claim to work for legitimate charitable organizations to gain victims’ trust. Or they claim their targets have won a foreign lottery or sweepstake, which they can collect for a “fee.”

Home repair: Criminals appear in person and charge homeowners in advance for home improvement services that they never provide.

TV/radio: Criminals target potential victims using illegitimate advertisements about legitimate services, such as reverse mortgages or credit repair.

Family/caregiver: Relatives or acquaintances of the elderly victims take advantage of them or otherwise get their money.

Here are a few ways to protect you or your loved ones: