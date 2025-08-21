Local

77-year-old man attacked in his Marietta home

MARIETTA, GA — An elderly Marietta man’s recovering after being attacked inside his own home.

The 77-year-old victim had returned to his Marietta home to find a man he knew there without his permission.

The suspect then hit him in the head with a piece of wood.

Cobb County Police Officer Aaron Wilson says they started getting 911 calls about the victim being found along Sandy Plains Road from witnesses who thought he’d been struck by a vehicle.

The victim made it out of the home to the sidewalk, where he was later found. Wilson says the suspect fled but was tracked down overnight on Shallowford Road, thanks to license plate recognition cameras.

The 29-year-old man was identified as Onur Yenihayat was taken into custody without incident.

