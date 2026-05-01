77-year-old Austell man arrested in undercover operation on pandering, sexual battery charges

COBB COUNTY, GA — An undercover operation led to the arrest of a 77-year-old man in Austell on pandering and sexual battery charges, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI says it began investigating in April 2026 after receiving a report that Roger Curry solicited sexual acts from a client. During the operation, agents say they discovered evidence of pandering and sexual battery.

Curry was arrested on April 29 and booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, officials said.

The GBI says Curry is an attorney with Roger L. Curry, P.C. in Marietta.

The investigation was conducted by the GBI Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit.

The GBI is encouraging anyone with information or who had a similar interaction with Curry to contact the GBI’s HEAT Unit at 404-270-8433.

The GBI says the investigation remains active and ongoing.