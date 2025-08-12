Local

$750K in drugs seized at Roswell apartment

By Miles Montgomery
The suspects, Martin Domingo and Mariel Galan-Arguello, have been charged with trafficking meth and cocaine.
ROSWELL, Ga. — A joint investigation between Roswell police, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and Homeland Security Investigations earlier this month led to the arrest of two people accused of trafficking illegal drugs including cocaine.

On Aug. 2, authorities intercepted a package from Mexico that contained nearly eight kilograms of liquid methamphetamine, heading to an apartment in Roswell.

The package and its recipient was linked to 290 Old Holcomb Bridge Wy. in the Villas Del Mirasol Apartments, according to police.

“On Aug. 7, detectives conducted a controlled delivery of the package. Under close surveillance, detectives watched as a resident accepted the delivery. Once the package was brought inside, the team immediately served a search warrant,” Roswell police officials said.

Two suspects including Mariel Galan-Arguello and Martin Domingo were arrested and taken to the Fulton County Jail. Galan-Arguello and Domingo face trafficking methamphetamine and trafficking cocaine charges.

Detectives found six additional bottles of liquid methamphetamine, as well crystal methamphetamine and cocaine. The street value of the drugs totaled over $750,000, Roswell police say. Detectives also found drug packaging, ledgers, multiple cell phones, digital scales, and over $10,000 in cash.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Members of the public can provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.

