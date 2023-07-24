70-year-old man shoot, kills wife at Cherokee County home

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is facing murder charges after deputies said he killed his wife.

The Cherokee County deputies along with Holly Springs Police responded to a call Monday morning at 2:30 a.m. about a person shot on Raven Drive in unincorporated Cherokee County.

When officers arrived, authorities said they were confronted by Charles “Terry” Collins holding a gun at the front door of the home.

After officials repeatedly told Collins to drop his gun, deputies said he went back inside the home, eventually walking out the back door of the house, where he was arrested.

When police went inside the home, they found Collins’ wife, Deborah Collins, 63, dead on the floor with a gunshot wound.

He’s facing charges of felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.

Collins is currently behind bars at the Cherokee County Detention Center, being held without bond.

The case remains under investigation.

©2023 Cox Media Group