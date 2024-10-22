6th annual Porchfest brings community, local artists together by turning homes into concert venues

ATHENS — Porches became stages on Sunday when Athens neighborhoods transformed into a community music venue, bringing together local artists and residents as the sounds of guitars filled the streets.

For some, Porchfest was a new experience. For those like Bridget Goodman, an Athens local and student at the University of Georgia, it was a familiar event.

“I love how it’s a way to kind of get to know your community. You just wander around all day and meet new people and see sides of Athens you didn’t know,” Goodman said.

With more than 200 concerts on more than 200 porches in Historic Athens neighborhoods, the event’s sixth year was particularly special as it was the largest since its start in 2019.

“I can definitely see how Porchfest has grown,” Goodman said. “There is more of a mix of people and a wider audience than I’ve seen before. There’s also a bigger mix of musicians than I’ve seen before.”

A yard in a neighborhood called Boulevard was decorated for Halloween and Porchfest in Athens, Georgia, on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024.

For first-time Porchfest attendees Jamie Stephens and Sam Tritto, the event increased their appreciation for local artists.

“It makes me wanna support, and go see local artists more,” Stephens said.

“It’s shown me a lot more local artists that I didn’t really know about,” Tritto said.

Athens is often celebrated as a music town for its rich and eclectic local history, having earned its reputation with the emergence of bands such as R.E.M and the B-52s.

“For a long time, the talk about Athens being a music town has been focused in the past… And I think Porchfest is doing a good job of bringing new local artists to the light and keeping the idea of Athens being a music town fresh and present,” said Tritto.

As locals and visitors strolled from house to house, the shared experience of various genres of music brought people of all ages together for the afternoon.