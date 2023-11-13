66-year-old convicted felon facing 45 counts after year-long drug investigation at Ga. home

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — A year-long drug investigation has led to the arrest of a 66-year-old Blue Ridge man.

Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office along with multiple agencies conducted a search warrant on Wednesday at the home of Raymond Akins, 66, in Blue Ridge.

The agencies oversaw a year-long investigation into the sale and distribution of illegal drugs at the home.

During the search, authorities found 16 kilograms of methamphetamine, 906 grams of marijuana, 45 guns, miscellaneous drug paraphernalia, and an undisclosed amount of money.

Gilmer officials arrested Akins at the home.

He’s charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, 45 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Akins was transported to the Fannin County Detention Center.

This kind of effort and cooperation should send a message to all drug dealers that we are coming for you,” Gilmer County Sheriff Stacey Nicholson said.