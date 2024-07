DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 63-year-old woman was shot during a dispute at a DeKalb County apartment complex late Sunday night.

Just after 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Bedevere Circle after a shooting call.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers say that they have identified a suspect, but no one has been arrested.

Police are still investigating this shooting.