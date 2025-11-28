62-year-old man charged with robbery, murder after stabbing death near Atlanta strip club

ATLANTA — An older man was arrested and charged with murder and robbery after an investigation into a stabbing incident that happened two days ago.

Atlanta police have arrested 62-year-old Tyrone Butler, on charges of Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Knife During the Commission of a Felony, and Armed Robbery.

On November 26, police found a 42-year-old man stabbed at 1271 Marietta Boulevard near Vivide, an adult entertainment club.

He later died in the hospital from his injuries.

Butler has been taken to the Fulton County Jail for processing.