6 shot in Atlanta neighborhood in suspected targeted shooting

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting incident where multiple people were shot, police said.

Lt. Germain Dearlove, Homicide Commander with the Atlanta Police Department, said a total of six people were shot Sunday evening.

One of the victims is critical, police said.

Officials responded to 1090 Redford Drive just after 4 p.m. to a person shot call. When they arrived, they found five men and a woman who had been shot.

Lt. Dearlove said the victims appeared to be hanging around outside in the front yard when someone walked up and began shooting. He also said it appeared the victims exchanged gunfire with the suspect(s).

He also specified this was not a drive-by shooting. He said the suspect(s) parked on one side of the street and walked to the other side, where they began shooting.

Victims’ ages were not known, but Lt. Dearlove said those shot were all adults. He also said the shooting appeared to be targeted; however, the motive is currently unknown.

The condition of the other five victims is also unknown.

The shooting is still under investigation.





©2023 Cox Media Group