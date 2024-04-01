Local

6 people, including 8-year-old, injured after multi-vehicle accident, DeKalb police say

By WSBTV

Young Road accident DeKalb police say six people were injured Saturday evening after they were involved in an accident that left one vehicle on its side.

By WSBTV

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police say six people were injured Saturday evening after they were involved in an accident that left one vehicle on its side.

The accident occurred Saturday evening, just before 11 p.m. on Covington Highway and Young Road. Police say they responded after receiving a call in reference to a traffic collision involving a sedan and truck.

When police arrived on scene, they found six neighbors with serious injuries, but did not consider them to be life-threatening.

The victims, ranging in ages from eight years old to 51 years old, were taken to local hospitals for treatment for their injuries.

Police say the cause for the accident is unknown and their investigation is ongoing.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!