6 people, including 8-year-old, injured after multi-vehicle accident, DeKalb police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police say six people were injured Saturday evening after they were involved in an accident that left one vehicle on its side.

The accident occurred Saturday evening, just before 11 p.m. on Covington Highway and Young Road. Police say they responded after receiving a call in reference to a traffic collision involving a sedan and truck.

When police arrived on scene, they found six neighbors with serious injuries, but did not consider them to be life-threatening.

The victims, ranging in ages from eight years old to 51 years old, were taken to local hospitals for treatment for their injuries.

Police say the cause for the accident is unknown and their investigation is ongoing.