6 charged after shooting at Marietta apartment complex leads to police chase and crash

MARIETTA, GA — A shooting at a Marietta apartment complex late Wednesday night led to a police chase and crash. Officers say a black BMW sped away from the shooting scene at the Lakeside at Town Center Apartments on Williams Drive and crashed into a power pole at Polk Street and Mountain View Road.

Several men were taken into custody at the scene for questioning. At some point during the night, two people also showed up at WellStar Kennestone Hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds. They were also questioned by police.

Marietta Police Department Public Information Officer Chuck McPhilamy reports thankfully no bystanders were struck by bullets. However, one bullet entered an apartment and almost hit someone.

Officers initially said five people were inside the BMW and taken into custody for questioning. Police later confirmed there were six people inside, and all of them were arrested:

Artavious Corley, 19, of Marietta, GA

Charles Elliot, 21, of Canton, GA

Arthur Stanley, 18, of Marietta, GA

Dorian Santos, 18, of Canton, GA

Arshad Head, 23, of Dallas, GA

Alexander Gonzalez-Mendoza, 18 of Canton, GA

Police found multiple handguns and a rifle inside the wrecked BMW.