57-year-old man arrested after woman’s body found in the woods in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is facing a murder charge after a woman’s body was found in the woods in DeKalb County on Thursday.

Officers say a woman in her 40s or 50s was found in the woods near Panthersville Court just before 6:45 p.m.

Just a day later, Cedric Thomas, 57, has been charged with her murder.

Police did not release details about what led up to the woman’s death.

They did confirm that Thomas and the woman knew one another.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Thomas is being held in the DeKalb County Jail on a murder charge.

