56-year-old man injured after crashing into pole in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Cobb County are investigating a crash that left a 56-year-old Acworth man injured on Monday morning.

According to Cobb County police, a driver was traveling westbound on Hickory Grove Road in a blue 2008 Hyundai Accent when the car left the road and crashed into a light pole around 8:44 a.m.

The driver, whose identity was not released, was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.

The Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations S.T.E.P. (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program) Unit is assisting the Kennesaw Police Department in the investigation, officials say.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.