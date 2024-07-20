5-year-old girl critically injured while swimming at Atlanta apartment pool

ATLANTA — A little girl is fighting for her life after being seriously injured while swimming on Friday evening, according to Atlanta police.

Officers say they were called to an apartment complex on Moreland Avenue where they found a 5-year-old girl who was not alert, conscious or breathing.

The child, whose identity has not been released, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say their preliminary information suggests she may have been injured while swimming in the pool, but did not comment on her injuries or what led up to them.

On Saturday morning, police said that no updates on her condition are available.