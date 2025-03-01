5 warming centers to open in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Five warming centers will open Saturday due to cold weather.
According to Gwinnett County officials, the warming centers will open from 6 p.m. - 7 a.m. on Sunday.
There are several warming centers that provide a place to rest and eat a meal and bus routes for those in need of transportation.
Here are the locations for the warming centers and bus routes:
Buford Senior Center:
- 2755 Sawnee Ave. in Buford.
- Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19 or
- Bus route 50, stop 5047
Shorty Howell Park Activity Building
- 2750 Pleasant Hill Rd. in Duluth.
- Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108
Best Friend Park Gym
- 6224 Jimmy Carter Blvd. in Norcross
- Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906
Centerville Senior Center:
- 3025 Bethany Church Rd. in Snellville
- Bus route 70, stop 7010 and 7023
Lawrenceville Senior Center:
- 225 Benson St. in Lawrenceville
- Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337
For more details, visit GwinnettCounty.com/WarmingStations or call 770-822-8850.