5 warming centers to open in Gwinnett County

By Miles Montgomery
A man blowing air on gloves during the winter.
What is wind chill? (AleksandrovaNadezhda{illustrissi/illustrissima - stock.adobe.com)
By Miles Montgomery

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Five warming centers will open Saturday due to cold weather.

According to Gwinnett County officials, the warming centers will open from 6 p.m. - 7 a.m. on Sunday.

There are several warming centers that provide a place to rest and eat a meal and bus routes for those in need of transportation.

Here are the locations for the warming centers and bus routes:

Buford Senior Center:

  • 2755 Sawnee Ave. in Buford.
  • Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19 or
  • Bus route 50, stop 5047

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building

  • 2750 Pleasant Hill Rd. in Duluth.
  • Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108

Best Friend Park Gym

  • 6224 Jimmy Carter Blvd. in Norcross
  • Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906

Centerville Senior Center:

  • 3025 Bethany Church Rd. in Snellville
  • Bus route 70, stop 7010 and 7023

Lawrenceville Senior Center:

  • 225 Benson St. in Lawrenceville
  • Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337

For more details, visit GwinnettCounty.com/WarmingStations or call 770-822-8850.

