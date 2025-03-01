5 warming centers to open in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Five warming centers will open Saturday due to cold weather.

According to Gwinnett County officials, the warming centers will open from 6 p.m. - 7 a.m. on Sunday.

There are several warming centers that provide a place to rest and eat a meal and bus routes for those in need of transportation.

Here are the locations for the warming centers and bus routes:

Buford Senior Center:

2755 Sawnee Ave. in Buford.

Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19 or

Bus route 50, stop 5047

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building

2750 Pleasant Hill Rd. in Duluth.

Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108

Best Friend Park Gym

6224 Jimmy Carter Blvd. in Norcross

Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906

Centerville Senior Center:

3025 Bethany Church Rd. in Snellville

Bus route 70, stop 7010 and 7023

Lawrenceville Senior Center:

225 Benson St. in Lawrenceville

Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337

For more details, visit GwinnettCounty.com/WarmingStations or call 770-822-8850.