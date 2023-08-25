5 more defendants in Ga. election probe booked, 2 others have just hours left to surrender

ATLANTA — Five defendants accused of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia have surrendered hours before the deadline Friday.

According to Fulton County Jail records, Robert Cheeley, Jeffrey Clark, Misty Hampton (also known as Emily Misty Hayes), Michael Roman and Shawn Still surrendered early Friday morning.

The five were named in an indictment accusing former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

Earlier in the week, defendants John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Kenneth Chesebro, Jenna Ellis, Ray Smith, David Shafer, Harrison Floyd, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Scott Hall and Cathy Latham all surrendered at the Fulton County Jail.

Trump turned himself in at the jail Thursday night. He was booked and quickly released.

Robert David Cheeley works as a lawyer in Alpharetta. He is accused of presenting video clips to state legislators showing election workers handling ballots at State Farm Arena and claiming that the poll workers were double- and triple-counting votes.

Jeffrey Bossert Clark is a lawyer whom Trump nominated as Assistant Attorney General of the Environment and Natural Resources Division. Clark is accused of drafting a letter on government letterhead in December 2020 stating that the U.S. Department of Justice has “significant concerns” about fraud that may have affected the election outcome in Georgia and other states, even though no such concerns existed.

Misty Hampton is a former election supervisor for Coffee County. Hampton was present when Trump supporters accessed voting data. A video she recorded just after the election raised questions about the security of voting machines and captured the attention of Trump’s team.

Shawn Micah Tresher Still is a Republican senator who served as one of the 16 alternate Republican Electoral College electors who signed documents falsely claiming Trump won. He also sued to decertify Georgia’s presidential election results based on allegations of problems with voting equipment in Coffee County. The suit was voluntarily dismissed three weeks after it was filed.

Michael Roman, according to the indictment, helped organize slates of phony Trump electors purporting to represent the electoral votes from battleground states, including Georgia.

According to jail records, the only defendants who have not surrendered at the jail are Stephen Lee and Trevian Kutti. The deadline to turn themselves in is Friday at noon.

©2023 Cox Media Group