5 injured, including 10-year-old, in Cobb County crash

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a crash that left five people hospitalized over the weekend.

Cobb County police said on Sunday at 7:22 p.m., officers received reports of a crash at the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Progressive Way.

According to the investigation, 22-year-old Joshual Scott of Dallas, and 19-year-old Rameen Talha of Kennesaw, were driving north on Cobb Parkway and were approaching the intersection.

At the same time, officials said 36-year-old Benjamin Tillery of Stone Mountain, 38-year-old Bernice Rolax of Marietta, and a 10-year-old were driving south on Cobb Parkway when they entered the left turning lane for Progressive Way.

Authorities determined that when the Hyundai turned left at the intersection, it entered the path of the Nissan, causing the Nissan’s left front to hit the Hyundai’s right front. The vehicles then separated, sending the Hyundai spinning into the right lane and the Nissan crashing into a traffic signal pole.

Police said Tillery had life-threatening injuries, Talha and the 10-year-old had critical injuries, and Rolax and Scott had minor injuries. All were sent to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.